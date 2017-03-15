Submerged car found in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Car found submerged in Lake CDA.

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Dispatch confirmed authorities are responding to a submerged car found off the 3rd Street boat launch in Coeur d’Alene.

At about 10:00 a.m. emergency responders pulled the car out of the water. There was no one found inside the car.

No word on how it got there.

Coeur d'Alene Police said they were reviewing surveillance footage of the incident.

@KREM2 car submerged in Lk. CDA just pulled out of water by tow truck. pic.twitter.com/yvnSjWtwAA — althepal530 (@althepal530) March 15, 2017

The back windows of the car appeared to be blown out when it was pulled from the water.

This story has been updated.

