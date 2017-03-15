KREM
Close
Weather Alert 30 weather alerts
Close

Submerged car found in Lake Coeur d'Alene

Taylor Viydo and Al Lozano , KREM 11:06 AM. PDT March 15, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Dispatch confirmed authorities are responding to a submerged car found off the 3rd Street boat launch in Coeur d’Alene.

At about 10:00 a.m. emergency responders pulled the car out of the water. There was no one found inside the car.

No word on how it got there.

Coeur d'Alene Police said they were reviewing surveillance footage of the incident. 

 

The back windows of the car appeared to be blown out when it was pulled from the water. 

This story has been updated. 

© 2017 KREM-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories