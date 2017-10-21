Spokane man arrested and charged for US Marshal's warrant

POST FALLS, Idaho – A Spokane man was arrested and charged for a U.S. Marshall’s warrant, trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, being under the influence in a public place, and possession of paraphernalia.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies noticed two people Thursday walking outside a crosswalk at West Seltice Way in Post Falls. The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office said the two people were almost struck by three separate vehicles while crossing the road. Deputies contacted the two individuals for crossing the road illegally and noticed both appeared to be under the influence of an intoxicating substance. One of the individuals was identified as Evan C. McGee, 30, of Spokane. McGee was arrested for a U.S. Marshall’s warrant.

During a search, deputies said they found approximately two ounces of heroin, an ounce of methamphetamine, and several small individually wrapped bags of heroin packaged for delivery. McGee was arrested and charged for his U.S. Marshall’s warrant, trafficking heroin, possession of methamphetamine, being under the influence in a public place, and possession of paraphernalia.

