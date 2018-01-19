Spirit Lake police arrest FedEx driver for DUI

Photo: Spirit Lake Police Department

SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho—Spirit Lake police arrested a FedEx driver for driving under the influence Thursday.

Reports said 41-year-old David Lenon was driving erratically in the westbound lane of Highway 54.

SLPD officials said Lenon told officers he was on his way to Coeur d’Alene to deliver several packages.

SLPD officers reported that when they first came into contact with Lenon they smelled alcohol coming from inside the vehicle.

Reports said the driver was placed under arrest and taken to the Kootenai County Public Safety Building and booked on a DUI without incident.



© 2018 KREM-TV