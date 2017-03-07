Silverwood Theme Park hiring 1,200 employees

ATHOL, Idaho --- Silverwood Theme Park will hire and train up to 1,200 seasonal positions for the upcoming summer season.

Silverwood is the largest theme and water park in the northwest with over 70 rides, slides and attractions.

Positions will range from ride operators, lifeguards, food and beverage workers, landscapers, housekeepers, retail positions to game employees and more.

Entry level to supervisor positions are available.

