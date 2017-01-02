Shaquille O'Neal spotted in CDA for New Year's

Photo courtesy: Miks

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- People ringing in the New Year in Coeur d’Alene apparently had a celebrity guest in their midst!

Retired basketball player Shaquille O'Neal was spotted at Mik's on 4th Street. He posed for pictures and even played a little beer pong.

The owner of Miks said it was exciting to accommodate Shaq and his friends, and they had no idea he was coming.

“He never did say why he was in town…it’s a mystery,” the owner said.

They said at one point he got on the microphone and hyped up the crowd.

“It truly is a great way to start 2017,” they said.

O'Neal's Twitter page didn't reveal why he had made a trip to Idaho for the holiday, though he did post a video on New Year's Day of him nodding along to music with a filter.

