Sgt. Moore to be posthumously given Idaho Medal of Honor

The City of Coeur d'Alene wants to build a waterfall memorial for Sgt. Greg Moore at McEuen Park. Sgt. Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty on May 5, 2015. (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- The Idaho Medal of Honor Commissions voted unanimously to posthumously award Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore the Medal of Honor.

Moore was shot and killed on May 5, 2015 while on patrol.

Police Chief Lee White said in an email on Thursday that the decision was made based on two key points. Sgt. Moore was killed in the line of duty, which is one criteria for the award. He was also in a supervisory role and could have taken more of an administrative role in his duties. Instead, he was actively patrolling the streets.

White said his leadership example was not only an inspiration for the officers who served with him, but it continues to serve as a reminder that the police department’s primary role is that of a protector to citizens and the community.

He went on to say the honor is more than an acknowledgement of his service and sacrifice, it is a homage to the dedication to duty, professionalism, and bravery every officer displays every day.

