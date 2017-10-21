Semi spills produce on I-90 just east of 4th of July Pass

Produce spilled on I-90 (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Crews are working to clean up produce that was spilled on I-90 on the east side of 4th of July Pass.

Idaho State Police said the semi crashed on eastbound I-90 around 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

ISP officials said they completed their investigation around 2:30 p.m. but a tow company was still on scene trying to tow the semi.

As of 2:30 p.m. traffic control was still in place and one lane is open in each direction of I-90. They estimated clean up to take between five to six hours.

