COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- Police in Coeur d'Alene are warning parents about anonymous social media apps after school threats were posted on one of them.



Police arrested one Lake City High School student in connection to threats against students at the school this week. Another student is facing school disciplinary action for threats against Lake City cheerleaders. A third threat is under investigation.

Coeur d'Alene police said the students posted the threats on the anonymous messaging app Sarahah. The app lets people post anonymously. It means "honesty" in Arabic. It launched in June and was originally built for employees to share anonymous feedback about co-workers. High schoolers are now using it.



When a person downloads the app, it shows 17 years or older restrictions. There is nothing stopping people younger from buying it and using it, though.



The app is just one in a long list of anonymous social media apps that let people post comments anonymously on other people's profiles.

Similar sites like Formspring or Yik Yack gained popularity, but were shut down because there was no way to deal with harassment and cyber bullying on the apps.

The Coeur d'Alene Police Department urges parents to be aware and vigilant in monitoring their child's use of social media accounts, even the ones that do not seem popular.

