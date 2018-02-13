Rescue crews search for missing boater on Lake CDA near Powderhorn Bay

Kootenai County Sheriff

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Dive Rescue Team is searching for a missing boater on Lake Coeur d’Alene near Powderhorn Bay.

KCSO leaders said they got a 911 call at 10:25 a.m. Tuesday from Laurcene B. Isenberg saying Larry D. Isenberg, 68, had fallen into the lake while trying to repair a problem with one of the motors on the boat they were in. Officials said Laurcene attempted for some time to locate Larry on her own without success.

Authorities said members of Eastside Fire District were the first to arrive on scene at 10:55 a.m. where Larry was last seen. The KCSO Dive Team arrived shortly after and began their search.

KCSO leader said four boats have been deployed to search the area along with another rescue boat from Eastside Fire District.



© 2018 KREM-TV