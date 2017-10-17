COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -- The man convicted of killing a Coeur d'Alene police sergeant will be eligible for the death penalty.



Jonathan Renfro killed Sergeant Greg Moore in 2015. He's convicted of first-degree murder, removing a firearm from a police officer, concealing a firearm and robbery.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty. Over the past few days, jurors have considered several factors in what is known as the "aggravation phase" of Renfro's trial. For the death penalty to be considered, prosecutors had to either prove Renfro murdered Moore because he was an officer, there was intent to burglarize or rob Moore, or that Renfro is a continued threat to society. Tuesday jurors decided he did fit three out of four of these circumstances.

Now, Renfro's trial moves to the mitigation phase.

