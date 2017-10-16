Renfro starts next phase in Sgt. Moore murder trial

SPOKANE, Wash. — Jonathan Renfro will once again go before a judge Monday to start the next phase in his murder trial.

He was found guilty of first degree murder Friday in the death of Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore. KREM 2 will have a crew in the courtroom Monday.

On Monday, he will enter the next phase of his trial, called the aggravation phase. In this phase prosecutors are trying to show that Renfro has the potential to commit another murder. Once the aggravation phase is over, the case will enter the penalty phase determining how long Renfro will spend in prison or whether he receives the death penalty.

Prosecutors have indicated they will seek the death penalty in this case.

In May 2015, Moore stopped Jonathan Renfro while walking through a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood that had become the victim of recent car burglaries. Investigators said Renfro pulled out a gun, shot Moore, took the officer’s gun and then sped off in his car.

It only took the jury Thursday afternoon and Friday morning to decide Renfro’s fate after hearing closing arguments from both sides.

Jurors had to decide between the following charges: first degree murder, second degree murder or voluntary manslaughter. The jury found him guilty of first degree murder, as well as removing a firearm from a police officer, concealing a firearm and a robbery.

