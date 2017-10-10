Renfro juror dismissed for talking to bailiff about case

Jonathan Renfro (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A juror has been dismissed in the case against a man accused of killing a Coeur d'Alene Police Officer on Tuesday.

Jonathan Renfro is accused of killing Sergeant Greg Moore in May 2015.

After the lunch break on Tuesday, Judge Lansing Haynes said it was brought to his attention a specific jury member saw a court bailiff over the weekend at a retail store and the juror made a brief comment about the Renfro trial. As a result of this, Judge Haynes relived the juror of his duties. This means the juror will no longer serve on the jury, view additional evidence presented in trial and cannot talk about the trial until a verdict is reached.

As for the defense, attorneys called on seven witnesses. They also presented to the jury a video showing investigators shooting a 9 mm handgun from the pocket of three different jackets. One of the jackets was identical to the jacket Renfro wore the night of May 2015. They did this to see if the damage to the pocket was similar to damage found on Renfro's jacket. Their test confirmed the damage was almost identical.

The jury also heard testimony from a CEO of a 3D forensics incident re-creation company along with an expert in bio-mechanics. Both witnesses said based on their analysis of the incident, they believed there was physical contact between Renfro and Moore before the gun was shot. It is important to note the defense is arguing Renfro is not guilty of first degree murder, but that he is guilty of voluntary manslaughter.

The defense got through all of their witnesses Tuesday, but did not rest its case. They are expected to do so Wednesday when court will resumes at 1:15 p.m.

