Renfro defense rests case, jury could begin deliberations Thursday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The murder trial for the man accused of killing Coeur d’Alene Police Sgt. Greg Moore two years ago is coming to a close.

In May 2015, Moore stopped Jonathan Renfro while walking through a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood that had become the victim of recent car burglaries. Investigators said Renfro pulled out a gun, shot Moore, took the officer’s gun and then sped off in his car.

As of Wednesday, the jury already heard the state’s testimony, and Renfro’s defense rested its case after calling only seven witnesses to the stand.

Renfro was never called to testify.

The state responded by calling on its firearms expert witness to talk about “point shooting.” The witness told the jury a shooter can be very accurate when “point shooting” from a close distance.

Court will resume Thursday at 9 a.m. for attorneys to give their closing statements. Depending on how long that takes, the jury could begin deliberations the same day.

A juror was dismissed from the case Tuesday after they saw a court bailiff over the weekend at a retail store and the juror made a brief comment about the Renfro trial. The juror was relieved of his duties.

Jonathan Renfro.

In early September, Renfro pleaded guilty to grand theft and eluding a police officer. He did not plead guilty to the first degree murder charge he also faces. Sentencing for the two charges he pleaded guilty to will happen after the first degree murder trial is over.

Previously, Renfro’s lawyers had argued because of all the publicity the crime got, it would not be a fair trial if held in Kootenai County. The murder and the community’s reaction dominated local headlines for days after the crime. Even now, many people have stickers with Moore’s call sign on their cars in northern Idaho.

Update: State has completed its rebuttal. Attorneys will make closing statements when court resumes at 9am. @KREM2 #RenfroTrial pic.twitter.com/9v4vMQfX1Y — Amanda Roley (@KREMAmandaRoley) October 11, 2017

© 2017 KREM-TV