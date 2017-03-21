KREM
Close
Weather Alert 16 weather alerts
Close

Remains found in Heyburn State Park believed to be those of missing woman

Erin Robinson , KREM 12:16 PM. PDT March 21, 2017

PLUMMER, Idaho – Authorities located human remains, believed to be those of Jacquelyn D. Grider, on Sunday near Heyburn State Park.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Benewah County Sheriff’s OFfice responded to the area of West Conkling Park Road and South Lucky Road regarding the remains. They were discovered by a man walking his dog.

Based on items located with the remains, investigators believe there is a strong likelihood they are the remains of Grider.

Grider, who was in the early stages of dementia, has been missing since June 1, 2015. The remains were found approximately two miles away from where she was last seen. Grider was from California, but spent her summers near Heyburn State Park with her husband. 

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Search finds no clues for Calif. woman in N. Idaho

KREM

Benewah Co. will continue search for lost woman

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories