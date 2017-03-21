Remains found in Heyburn State Park believed to be those of missing woman

Search for Jackie Grider continues (Photo: KREM)

PLUMMER, Idaho – Authorities located human remains, believed to be those of Jacquelyn D. Grider, on Sunday near Heyburn State Park.

The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and Benewah County Sheriff’s OFfice responded to the area of West Conkling Park Road and South Lucky Road regarding the remains. They were discovered by a man walking his dog.

Based on items located with the remains, investigators believe there is a strong likelihood they are the remains of Grider.

Grider, who was in the early stages of dementia, has been missing since June 1, 2015. The remains were found approximately two miles away from where she was last seen. Grider was from California, but spent her summers near Heyburn State Park with her husband.

