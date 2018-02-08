Rathdrum man sentenced after fatal punch in downtown CDA

File photo

COEUR D’ALENE, Wash.—The 22-year old Rathdrum man who pleaded guilty to man slaughter after an altercation in downtown Coeur d’Alene in June 2017 was sentenced.

Court documents said Tyler Finlay would serve a minimum of four years behind bars. The sentence also allows an additional 11 years of indeterminate prison time that can be tacked on at the discretion of the Idaho Department of Correction if Finlay isn’t a model inmate.

Finlay was sentenced January 30, 2018 for fatally punched 29-year-old Jeffrey Marfice in downtown Coeur d’Alene June 2017.

According to previous court documents, the fight was reportedly started when a group of men started harassing two women, one of whom was Marfice's girlfriend. One of the men pushed Marfice's girlfriend and then Marfice stepped in. That is when he was punched in the back of the head and hit the ground, according to police records.

