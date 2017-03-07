Quick police work helps reunite lost toddler with family

Doorstep where missing toddler showed up early Sunday morning. (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A missing toddler was reunited with his grandmother over the weekend. Around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, the toddler showed up on the doorstep of a stranger who then called police.

The 2-year-old boy was found wandering around a neighborhood wearing just a base layer of clothing. Police could not find the boy’s parents right away, so they got to work going around the neighborhood, trying to find out who the parents might be.

It started with a ring of the doorbell at 3:00 a.m..

“We came out and realized that it was a police officer,” Kelsee Webb said, “and he told us there was a two-year-old boy that was found and my heart just sunk.”

That is because Webb has a 2-year-old boy of her own. Fortunately, Oliver was safe asleep when all of this was happening on Sunday. The other toddler had showed up on the porch of Webb’s neighbor across the street. The little boy was cold, but he was okay.

The woman then called police. Since they could not find the boy’s parents right away, Post Falls Police Department called in a victim’s advocate to care for the boy. The Sheriff’s Office also sent over a number of deputies to help in the search. Officers began going door to door, knocking in an effort to find the family.

“I have no problem being woken up for something like that. Because what a testament to this community and to our neighborhood,” Webb said.

Other commented on the department’s Facebook page.

Katie wrote: “The officer who knocked on our door was kind and very apologetic for waking us… no apology needed!”

It would only be 45 minutes into the ordeal that the missing boy’s grandmother called 911 to report him as missing.

Turns out, the little guy woke up in the middle of the night and snuck out to go play in the snow. It is not clear how far he traveled though.

Still, neighbors like Webb are grateful that everything turned out okay.

“I knew he was in safe hands and that they would find whoever he belonged to,” Webb said.

