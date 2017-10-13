Prosecutors claim Renfro threatened correctional officers while in jail

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A jury found Jonathon Renfro guilty of first degree murder on Friday, two years after shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore.

Friday concluded the guilt phase of the murder trial. The jury will return to court Monday at 9:00 a.m. for the beginning of the aggravation phase.

Before the trial, prosecutors filed a motion with the intent to seek the death penalty. In order for this sentence to be on the table, they will need to prove in the second phase Renfro has potential to commit another murder. To do this, they could use evidence from Renfro's time in jail.

According to the motion filed last year, the state learned while Renfro was incarcerated he engaged in multiple incidents of violence toward law enforcement, fashioned weapons and made multiple violent lethal threats against inmates and correctional officers. Prosecutors also said Renfro made plans to escape and harm correctional officers. He also justified his actions as being noble, claiming that cops will now think twice before being aggressive with individuals, according to state officials.

Earlier in the week, the judge limited what evidence of Renfro's acts and behavior in jail could be used. He told attorneys he would not allow evidence of jail infractions or jail fights. The judge is allowing evidence regarding Renfro's threats against a correctional officer.

