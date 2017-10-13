KREM
Close

Prosecutors claim Renfro threatened correctional officers while in jail

Amanda Roley , KREM 5:15 PM. PDT October 13, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A jury found Jonathon Renfro guilty of first degree murder on Friday, two years after shooting Coeur d'Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore.

Friday concluded the guilt phase of the murder trial. The jury will return to court Monday at 9:00 a.m. for the beginning of the aggravation phase.

Before the trial, prosecutors filed a motion with the intent to seek the death penalty. In order for this sentence to be on the table, they will need to prove in the second phase Renfro has potential to commit another murder. To do this, they could use evidence from Renfro's time in jail.

According to the motion filed last year, the state learned while Renfro was incarcerated he engaged in multiple incidents of violence toward law enforcement, fashioned weapons and made multiple violent lethal threats against inmates and correctional officers. Prosecutors also said Renfro made plans to escape and harm correctional officers. He also justified his actions as being noble, claiming that cops will now think twice before being aggressive with individuals, according to state officials. 

Earlier in the week, the judge limited what evidence of Renfro's acts and behavior in jail could be used. He told attorneys he would not allow evidence of jail infractions or jail fights. The judge is allowing evidence regarding Renfro's threats against a correctional officer.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Jury finds Jonathan Renfro, man accused of killing police sergeant, guilty of first degree murder

KREM

Jury deliberates fate of Jonathan Renfro, man accused of killing police sergeant

KREM

Renfro defense rests case, jury could begin deliberations Thursday

KREM

Renfro juror dismissed for talking to bailiff about case

KREM

Renfro told detectives he shot Sgt. Moore out of fear he would find his gun

KREM

Renfro jurors watch dash cam footage from night Sgt. Moore was killed

KREM

Renfro jurors watch body cam footage of the night Sgt. Moore died

KREM

Opening statements in Renfro murder trial begin Monday

KREM

Jury selection for Renfro murder trial complete, proceedings begin next week

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories