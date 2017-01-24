Potholes cause emergency paving on I-90 in North Idaho

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – In December 2016, the Idaho Transportation Department warned drivers of potholes on I-90 through Coeur d’Alene and placed warning signs along the highway. Now, the ITD is doing an emergency repaving of some parts of the road.

Usually, road crews repave roads during warmer weather. Cold temperatures are very hard on asphalt. ITD crews have been busy dealing with all the other weather maintenance and there are a lot of potholes.

I-90 potholes are not too deep, but they are still aplenty and quite pesky. All of the freeze-thaw this year has been unforgiving to the roads.

“It just creates the perfect storm for potholes,” Mike Lanz of the Idaho Transportation Department said.

ITD said it even received reports of some drivers blowing out their tires on the potholes, but filling these potholes is not easy either.

Lanz said, “The biggest issue that we have right now is all of our forces are in plow trucks and deicers. That’s a tough task to balance between filling potholes and taking care of the slick conditions.”

On top of that, ITD said the fill mixture that they have been putting in has not been holding up because it is wet out and temperatures hover around the freezing mark. This week, ITD is paving four different parts of the highway through the Coeur d’Alene area as a quick fix, something uncommon for this time of year.

Laying asphalt this time of year is not ideal, but these conditions dictate it. ITD has even contracted out that work because their guys have had their hands full already.

ITD hopes to have the roads repaved by Wednesday, January 25th and there is other good news in the long term. Over the next two summers, ITD will be doing a complete reconstruction of that stretch of highway.

