Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow

POST FALLS, Idaho – A Post Falls woman said she called the cops after the neighbors in her apartment complex covered her car in snow.

She said it took her more than a half an hour to clear it off so she could drive. It happened at a home on West Lilac Court.

She said she and her mom have had issues with neighbors taking their assigned parking spots at their apartment. So early on Sunday, this woman parked behind a neighbor's car that was in her mom's spot. She said she left that neighbor plenty of room to get out though. Hours later, she awoke to a huge pile of snow on her car. At some point during the clean-up, she called the cops.

According to a Post Falls Police report, the responding officer initially didn't think this was a criminal case, and rather just a civil issue. According to Idaho law, it is a misdemeanor to either permanently or temporarily tamper with a car to the point that it cannot be used.

The driver said at this point, her landlord is taking care of the issue and is speaking with those neighbors. She said her landlord tells her that if stuff like this keeps up, that's grounds for eviction.

