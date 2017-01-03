TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Businesses react to minimum wage increase
-
Local Starbucks bans man over 'creepy' note
-
Why the cold temps and wind are so dangerous
-
Local family makes the best of cold and snow
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snow
-
Snow piles challenging for elderly residents
-
New details into missing Spokane man's murder
More Stories
-
Spokane bank robbery suspect may have hit Salt Lake…Jan. 3, 2017, 1:34 p.m.
-
Post Falls woman says neighbors covered car in snowJan. 3, 2017, 5:07 p.m.
-
Court documents reveal details about crash that…Jan. 3, 2017, 3:03 p.m.