Post Falls traffic stop ends in the arrest of two wanted felons

Kayla Holden (L), David Holden and Patrick Connors (R) (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A traffic stop in Post Falls early Thursday morning led to the arrest of two wanted felons.

Kootenai County deputies said they stopped a car on Ross Point Road near Seltice Way for an expired license plate around 1:00 a.m. When they got to the car, officials said they believed one or more of the occupants were on drugs.

Authorities said the people in the car lied about their identities. When they learned who they were, deputies said they discovered two of the men in the car were wanted felons by the Washington Department of Corrections. Authorities said they also found marijuana, heroin, meth, cocaine and paraphernalia in the car.

Patrick Connors, 18, David Holden, 38, Kayla Holden, 23, and Hanna Borello, 25, were all in the car, according to deputies.

Officials said Connors had an active felony warrant for second degree robbery and Holden had and active felony warrant for previous drug charges in Washington.

Connors, David Holden and Borello have been charged in Kootenai County for possession of drugs, providing false information to officers and possession of drug paraphernalia. Kayla Holden has been charged with false information, failing to purchase a driver’s license, and concealing evidence.

Authorities said the group admitted to stopping at the Stateline Walmart, which was closed, and was on their way to the Walmart in Post Falls. Officials said they also found credit cards and driver’s licenses not belonging to anyone in the car. The items were taken as evidence and may lead to other charges, according to deputies.

