Post Falls teen dead after train hits car

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Train vs. Car Collision in Post Falls
-
FInstagram for web
-
Weather Update: 6:00 p.m. (2-7-17)
-
What to expect for the final weeks of winterp
-
'Twenty-Seventh Heaven' Scratch Bake Shop
-
Teenage girl killed after car hits train
-
WATCH: Spokane officer yells at suspect
-
Boundary County declares state of emergency
-
N. Idaho community helps clear school roof
-
Arrest warrant out for I-90 DUI suspect
More Stories
-
Small percentage of Spokane County 911 texts are…Feb. 7, 2017, 10:25 p.m.
-
Browne's Addition plowing set for Wednesday, ThursdayFeb. 6, 2017, 10:45 a.m.
-
More snow ahead for the Inland NorthwestFeb. 7, 2017, 7:22 p.m.