Myka Tilson, 13 (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho -- Post Falls Police are searching for a missing teen.

Officials said Myka Tilson, 13, was last seen in Spokane Valley Tuesday at 9:45 a.m.

Post Falls Police ask anyone with information to call them at 208-773-3517 and reference case number 18PF0487-HW.



