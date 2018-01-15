Close Post Falls Police search for missing juvenile Staff , KREM 11:36 AM. PST January 15, 2018 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST SPOKANE, Wash. – Post Falls Police are asking for help in locating missing juvenile Kamiha Helberg.Helberg was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m.If you have information on her location, police ask you to call 208-773-3517. © 2018 KREM-TV CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Witness describes Payette plane crash 'I'm so glad you're home,' father to Otto Warmbier Judge refuses to lower bond for AMBER Alert dad Master Refrigeration Fire Hottest A.C. Sale This Summer - The Deal Guy VERIFY: Has District 81 lowered graduation standards? Thousands gather for Fremont Solstice Parade March for Racial Justice Judo Competiton Championship More Stories How to celebrate MLK Day in Spokane Jan 14, 2018, 6:51 p.m. WA DOL to require court order before releasing info… Jan 15, 2018, 9:01 a.m. Post Falls Police search for missing juvenile Jan 15, 2018, 11:19 a.m.
