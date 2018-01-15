KREM
Post Falls Police search for missing juvenile

January 15, 2018

SPOKANE, Wash. – Post Falls Police are asking for help in locating missing juvenile Kamiha Helberg.

Helberg was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 14 at 11 p.m.

If you have information on her location, police ask you to call 208-773-3517.

