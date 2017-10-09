Post Falls Police search for missing 16-year-old

Bryton Welch, 16, was reported missing in the Post Falls area. (Photo: Post Falls Police, Custom)

POST FALLS, Idaho – Post Falls Police are searching for a missing 16-year-old.

Bryton Welch is six-feet tall, weighs 150 pounds, has blue eyes and blond hair.

Police said he was last seen wearing a Seattle Seahawks beanie, faded jeans and a jacket. Welch may be riding a BMX bike.

Anyone with information on Welch’s location is asked to contact the Post Falls Police Department at 208-773-3517 and reference case number 17PF28892.

