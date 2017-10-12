Post Falls Police search for man who tied up victims while armed with knife

POST FALLS, Idaho -- Post Falls Police are searching for a man who tied up his victims, stole silver coins from them, then stole their vehicle.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook that police are searching for Brandon Cody Marlow.

Marlow is wanted for kidnapping, robbery, aggravated assault and grand theft.

On Wednesday, Police said Marlow tied up his victims while armed with a knife. He then stole valuable silver coins and took off in their 2016 blue Toyota Highlander. The plates are Idaho plates with the number K618613 and took off. Marlow is on felony probation and has a criminal history. He is known to be in Coeur d'Alene and Sagle, Idaho often.



If you have information on where he may be, you can contact Post Falls Police at 208-773-3517 or local law enforcement.

