Post Falls Police help deliver healthy baby girl

It's a girl! (Photo: KMNPhoto, Custom)

POST FALLS, ID – The Post Falls Police Department helped deliver a baby overnight after a mother went into labor and could not get the hospital in time.

Sergeant Scott Harmon said officers were the first on scene to the family's home and aided the mother through the birth. Kootenai County Fire and Rescue then responded and also assisted.

PFPD said the mother gave birth to a healthy baby girl! Congratulations to the new family!

(© 2017 KREM)