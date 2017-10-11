Post Falls PD searches for robbery suspect

POST FALLS, Idaho – Police in Post Falls are searching for a robbery suspect. Brandon Marlow, 26, is believed to be driving a stolen vehicle Post Falls PD described as a blue 2016 Toyota Highlander with Idaho plate K61861.

Anyone with information is asked to contact their own law enforcement agency or Post Falls PD at 208-773-3517 and reference case 17PF29156. You can also email crime@pfpd.com or go online here.

No further details were available about the suspected robbery.

