Post Falls PD search for endangered runaway

POST FALLS, Idaho – The Post Falls Police Department asked the public for any information regarding an endangered runaway Tuesday.

Kamiha Helberg, 16, was last seen in Post Falls, Idaho, leaving her residence in a vehicle with an older male according to police. Reports said she allegedly received a ride to Spokane, Wash.

If you have any information or tips to her whereabouts, you are asked to contact your local police department or Post Falls Police Deputy Roberg at (208)-773-3517 and reference case 17PF19095.

© 2017 KREM-TV