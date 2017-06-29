Post Falls PD offers free autism identification cards

Autism card (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – Post Falls Police are offering autism identification cards.

Police officials said the card helps people on the autism spectrum explain their medical condition to police, EMTs and other first responders. They said it will help inform emergency crews about a person’s diagnosis and who to contact for help.

Authorities said the card were developed by SEO Pittsburgh, a web development company owned and operated by individuals on the autism spectrum.

