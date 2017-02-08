Post Falls PD asks for help identifying suspects

Post Falls crime suspects (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying three men who are believed to be suspects in a crime.

Witnesses told Post Falls Police the suspects were driving in a dark colored, hatchback style car with a cargo rack on top. The car had Oregon license plates.

If you have any information or tips you’re asked to contact Officer Roberg at troberg@postfallspolice.com or 208-773-3517 and reference case 17PF03074.

Suspects' car (Photo: KREM)

