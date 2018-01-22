Post Falls man sentenced to 8 years in prison for 7th DUI

Prison Cell Bars (Photo: Thinkstock/DanHenson1, DanHenson1)

POST FALLS, Idaho -- On Friday, a Post Falls man was sentenced to eight years in prison following his seventh DUI conviction.

Vincent Smith, 53, will serve his first four years of the sentence fixed and the remaining three will be indeterminate with credit for time served.

The Kootenai County Prosecuting Attorney said Smith entered guilty pleas on November 21, 2017 for charges related to a crash on June 23, 2017. Officials said Smith rear-ended a car stopped at a light in Post Falls, fled the scene and was later arrested.

Authorities said he refused a breathalyzer but a authorities said a search warrant for his blood determined his blood alcohol content was .28. Smith’s license was suspended at the time of the crash due to a prior DUI and he had no insurance. Authorities said all four people in the car Smith hit were injured in the crash.



