Police identify body found in CDA as man from Montana

The scene near where a deceased person was located in Coeur d'Alene.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho --- Police have identified the deceased male found last week in Coeur d’Alene.

Coeur d’Alene Police said the man who was found near a pond on E. Coeur d’Alene Lake Drive was identified as Larry Duane Long, 43, of Polson, Montana.

Police said in a release the circumstances surrounding his death are still being investigated.

Officials said last week a citizen told them they had found the body behind the Two Lakes Motel, near a small pond. KCSO said when deputies arrived at the scene, they discovered Long’s body in a lightly wooded area, as described by the reporting party.

"By the way, he was lying on the ground with his arms and legs spread. Yeah, he looked like he was either drunk, passed out, or left there," Raymond Aplaca, who discovered the body, said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Detective Winstead at the Coeur d'Alene Police Department at 208-769-2320.

© 2017 KREM-TV