Plea deal helps Kirk murder suspect dodge death penalty

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Prosecutors had originally intended to seek the death penalty against the man accused of killing Bo Kirk but it is now off the table.

David Hutto was accused of kidnapping and killing Kirk. Kirk, a well-liked father and X-Ray technician did not return home from work on October 22. Kirk's pickup would later be found torched and security footage from an ATM showed someone using his debit cards. His body was found near the Hayden Creek shooting pit. Hutto was arrested and charged with kidnapping and murder. Prosecutors called it an act of road rage. For his crimes, court transcripts show that prosecutors had sought the death penalty in Hutto's case but now that is not an option.

In court Wednesday afternoon, Hutto accepted this plea deal from the Kootenai County Prosecutor's Office. Hutto entered what's called an Alford plea to the first degree murder charge. This means he technically did not admit to killing Bo Kirk, but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him at trial. In exchange for pleas to that, along with the kidnapping and robbery charges, a charge of first degree arson was dropped.

As part of the deal, Hutto faces up to life in prison on the murder and kidnapping charges. He also waives his right to appeal and must pay restitution. According to court transcripts, Hutto said that he was being treated for mental health issues, but still had a clear mind and changed his plea voluntarily.

Kirk said they were aware of these developments but declined to comment further.

Hutto will be sentenced on April 10.

