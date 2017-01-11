Phone scammer claims to be Kootenai Co. Sheriff Office employee

Phone (Photo: Gajus, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – The Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office is warning citizens to be aware of a phone scam being received in the area.

Victims are receiving phone calls from a man with a caller ID of “208-446-1300.” The man identifies himself as “Jordan with the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Civil Department at extension 131.” He then says he will want to meet with you in person tomorrow to serve you paperwork.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man has a thick accent and has difficult pronouncing “Kootenai.”

The Sheriff’s Office wants to let the public know there is no individual by the name of Jordan Brown employed with the Sheriff’s Office and extension “131” is not a good extension.

If you receive phone of these phone calls, please contact your local law enforcement.

