Opening statements in Renfro murder trial begin Monday

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Opening statements in the trail of Jonathan Renfro, the man accused of killing Sergeant Greg Moore, begin Monday.

In May 2015, Moore stopped Renfro while walking through a Coeur d’Alene neighborhood that had become the victim of recent car burglaries. Investigators said Renfro pulled out a gun, shot Moore, took the officer’s gun and then sped off in his car.

On Wednesday, 16 jurors were selected to participate in the trial in Kootenai County. This comes after Renfro’s lawyers argued the trial would not be a fair trial due to the case’s publicity throughout the Inland Northwest.

According to court documents, Renfro’s team polled potential jurors and argued the results showed most of the potential jurors had knowledge of the case. Judge Lansing Haynes, who is overseeing the case, disagreed. In early June, he filed the decision and said the news reports were not “designed to inflame the passion of potential jurors.”

In early September, Renfro pleaded guilty to grand theft and eluding a police officer. He did not plead guilty to the first degree murder charge he also faces. Sentencing for the two charges he pleaded guilty to will happen after the first degree murder trial is over.

There is no word yet if the jury will be sequestered during the trial. The trial begins September 25 at 8:30 a.m. and is expected to last around six weeks.

