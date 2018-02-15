North Idaho mom concerned about Medicaid policy for adult pull-ups

Cody and Kathy Gray (Photo: Riordan, Kaitlin, KREM)

HAYDEN, Idaho -- A North Idaho mother is fighting for her autistic son’s independence.

She said a state Medicaid policy will force her son to need help using the restroom. It is an uncomfortable topic to discuss but this woman is speaking up for people with disabilities and their families.

Cody Gray visits his parents weekly in Hayden. He lives just about ten minutes away in a house with two roommates and full-time caretakers.

"Cody comes home with us a couple days a week spends time with us, he spend one night a week with us and hangs out with family guy," his mother Kathy said. “Cody is 25-years-old and he has autism and is non-verbal"

Kathy said despite his disability, he has some independence and his Medicaid benefits helps him do that. She fears he will be stripped of some of that independence, after learning about a longstanding Medicaid policy.

"Adults over the age of 21 if they are wearing pull-ups for incontinence that they are going to start wearing diapers, I said I can't believe that is really happening," Kathy said.

An Idaho Department of Health and Welfare spokesperson said adult diapers are covered for Medicaid participants over the age of 21 who have a doctor's order and live in their own home. Pull-ups have never been covered for adults over the age of 21. A pull-up is considered a convenience, not a medical necessity for an adult over 21. Federal rules say Medicaid will only cover the cheapest option and pull-ups are more expensive than adult diapers.



Kathy said this is distressing. Cody uses pull ups at night and they allow him to use the restroom by himself. If he has to wear diapers, he would need help using the restroom.

"For an adult to stand there when somebody else is diapering you especially someone is mobile, he quite capable of doing it himself and now he has to go backwards,” Kathy explained. "That is demeaning, it's degrading, not only for my son but anybody who has this issue."

She said she is speaking out for those like her son who cannot speak.

"If you don't have means to buy them yourself you're going to be wearing a diaper," Kathy said. "They need to change it they need to change that policy and let these people have their dignity."

Kathy wrote a letter to the Idaho governor and was told they would be reviewing it next week.

