KREM
Close
Weather Alert 22 weather alerts
Close

Renfro to fellow inmate: 'That's what you get when you marry a cop'

Amanda Roley , KREM 4:03 PM. PDT October 16, 2017

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Jonathan Renfro appeared in front of a judge Monday for the first day of the aggravation phase of his murder trial.

Renfro was found guilty Friday of first-degree murder in the death of Coeur d’Alene Police Sergeant Greg Moore. He was also found guilty of removing a firearm from a police officer, concealing a firearm, and robbery. Renfro killed Sergeant Moore in May of 2015.

The state called on nine witnesses Monday and most were Kootenai County deputies.

During opening statements the defense argued that any threats Renfro made while in jail were a result of him being provoked and “treated like an animal.”

The court heard testimony from Deputy Steve Malcom. Malcom told the jury Renfro said he had intentions to kill another inmate due to constant disrespect and harassment. Deputy Malcom also told the jury Renfro demonstrated how he could turn a towel into a baseball bat.

Another deputy testified about the same demonstration and told the jury Renfro said making the towel wet would make it harder and could “crack our skulls in.” The defense asked each deputy if Renfro ever harmed an inmate or detention officer while in jail and each deputy answered no.

The state brought up a conversation Renfro had with inmate Denver Hart about Sgt.Greg Moore's family.

According to Hart, Renfro said, "That's what you get when you marry a cop." The judge decided he will not allow Hart to talk about that statement regarding Sgt. Moore's family if he is called to testify.   

The prosecution is seeking the death penalty in the aggravation phase of the trial. In this phase, prosecutors are trying to show that Renfro has the potential to commit another murder.

For the death penalty sentence to be on the table prosecutors will have to prove that Renfro murdered Sgt. Moore because he was an officer, there was intent to burglarize or rob Sgt. Moore, or that Renfro is a continued threat to society.  

The state plans to continue its case Tuesday and the jury could begin deliberations by the end of the day.

© 2017 KREM-TV

KREM

Renfro starts next phase in Sgt. Moore murder trial

KREM

Prosecutors claim Renfro threatened correctional officers while in jail

KREM

Jury finds Jonathan Renfro, man accused of killing police sergeant, guilty of first degree murder

KREM

Jury deliberates fate of Jonathan Renfro, man accused of killing police sergeant

KREM

Renfro defense rests case, jury could begin deliberations Thursday

KREM

Renfro juror dismissed for talking to bailiff about case

KREM

Renfro told detectives he shot Sgt. Moore out of fear he would find his gun

KREM

Renfro jurors watch dash cam footage from night Sgt. Moore was killed

KREM

Renfro jurors watch body cam footage of the night Sgt. Moore died

KREM

Opening statements in Renfro murder trial begin Monday

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories