New Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opens in Post Falls

File image of a Popeyes resautrant in Miami, Florida. (Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Photo: Custom)

POST FALLS, Idaho - A Popeyes restaurant opened Monday in Post Falls, Idaho.

The grand opening apparently slowed traffic in the area Monday morning, near the restaurant at Highway 41 and Neufled, according to Post Falls PD.

The Chamber of Commerce for the city said they have been fielding calls from residents excited about the opening.

The new Popeyes restaurant is not yet listed on the corporation's website, and appears to be the first in the Inland Northwest.

KREM 2 has reached out to Popeyes corporate repeatedly to speak with them about the Post Falls restaurant and to address rumors there will be a Popeyes built in Spokane, however no one has responded.

Traffic backed up at Hwy 41 & Neufled due to the grand opening of Popeye's. — postfallspolice (@postfallspolice) October 9, 2017

