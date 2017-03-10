New details revealed about final moments of murder suspect Steven Denson's life

Mug shot of Steven Denson. (Photo: CDAPD)

KOOTENAI COUNTY, Idaho -- New information from the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office details the final moments of murder suspect Steven Denson’s life.

Denson was wanted in connection to the death of Kelly Pease, 37, who was found dead in a car on the Kootenai Health campus earlier this week. She was a single mother of five who had, according to court documents, at one point been engaged to Denson.

Soon after Pease was found dead, the search for Denson began.

According to KCSO, deputies responded Thursday to reports of a possible sighting of Denson’s vehicle in the Post Falls area. Deputy S. Larsen heard the call and spotted Denson’s vehicle traveling east on Highway 53, before turning north onto Bruss Road.

Larsen said he saw Denson turn around in a driveway at the end of Bruss Road and drive toward the deputy’s vehicle. Denson stopped, according to Larsen, about 150 feet away from the patrol car. Larsen said he positioned his car to prevent Denson’s escape, turned on his overhead lights and got out of the car while waiting for other deputies to arrive.

Larsen said within 30 to 60 seconds of getting out of the car, he heard what he believed to be the muffled sound of a gunshot coming from the area of Denson’s vehicle.

Deputies blocked off the off a section of Bruss Road at Highway 53 while they investigated the death of Steven Denson. (3/9/17)

Two more KCSO deputies arrived within one to two minutes and they tried to look into Denson’s car, but it was apparently difficult due to the rain, headlights of his car, and low light.

Using binoculars and better positioning, the deputies said it appeared Denson had shot himself. When they approached the vehicle, they called for medical personnel but Denson died from his injuries.

An autopsy for Denson is scheduled for Friday. Coeur d’Alene Police and KCSO are working together on the continuing investigation.

According to court documents, Denson violated a no-contact order in February and attacked Pease in January. He was also accused of strangulation and domestic violence in January.

