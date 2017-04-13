New barbecue restaurant to open in Coeur d'Alene

The Relic located at 1901 E. Sherman Ave. in Coeur d'Alene (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- A new barbecue restaurant is set to open in Coeur d’Alene at the beginning of May.

Michelle and Todd Clark are opening The Relic on East Sherman Avenue. Michelle said they were set to open earlier but their custom built smoker from Missouri was delayed. They hope to open by the first weekend in May.

Todd is an electrician by trade but cooking has always been a hobby of his. The menu will feature items like ribs, pulled pork, chicken and even oysters. There will also be a few salads and desserts. They are also shipping in hickory smoke from Seattle to cook some of the items.

Michelle said they hope to keep the menu items at a lower price point so everyone will be able to enjoy their food. Wine and beer will also be available.

© 2017 KREM-TV