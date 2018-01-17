N. Idaho woman wins $1M in Idaho Lottery raffle

Lisa Clough (Photo: KREM)

POST FALLS, Idaho – A North Idaho woman got a check on Wednesday for $1 million from the Idaho Lottery for winning the top prize in the $1,000,000 Raffle.

Lisa Clough said she has been a regular lottery player and member of the Idaho Lottery’s VIP Club. In December, she got an e-mail from the Idaho Lottery inviting her to come to a special promotional night at the Super 1 Foods store in Post Falls. Clough went to the event and bought raffle tickets worth $1 million.

“I thought it sounded like a good idea to get my tickets then, so I sent my son to the store to buy two for me,” she said.

Lottery officials said the Idaho $1,000,000 Raffle game ended on December 31 and the winning numbers were drawn on January 2. Clough said she checked her tickets a few days later using the Idaho Lottery’s mobile check-a-ticket app.

“We checked our tickets with the app and it said to call the Lottery. So we did,” Clough said. “I told the gal on the phone the number I was checking and she told me ‘Congratulations’ and that I was holding the $1,000,000 winning ticket. I was little bit shaky after that.”

Clough picked up her check Wednesday at the Super 1 Foods store where she bought the ticket. Lottery officials said Super 1 Foods will receive a bonus from the Idaho Lottery for $20,000. Officials said this is the largest winning ticket ever sold by Super 1 Foods.

Clough said she will take time to consider what to do with her winnings.

“Sometimes you don’t believe your eyes,” Clough said when she received her check.

Clough is now the Idaho Lottery’s 59th millionaire.

