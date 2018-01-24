KREM
N. Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force searching for man who violated parole

Staff , KREM 12:33 PM. PST January 24, 2018

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho - The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is looking for a man who allegedly violated his parole.

Shayne Michael Lopin, 38, was last known to be living in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

Officials said Lopin is being sought on parole violation for the original violation of possession of a controlled substance. 

He has blonde hair and blue eyes, and is 5’7” and 160 pounds.
 

