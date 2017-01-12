N. Idaho task force searches for wanted drug trafficking suspect

Avery Jones (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The North Idaho Violent Crimes Task Force is looking for a man who is wanted on felony charges.

Officials said Avery Deanthony Jones, 27, is wanted on a Kootenai County felony warrant for failure to appear on trafficking drugs charges.

Jones is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 150 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair. He was last known to be living in Spokane.

Anyone with information regarding Jones should call the NIVCTF at 208-665-4455.

(© 2017 KREM)