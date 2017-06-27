N. Idaho PD identify man in Corner Bar incident

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – Coeur d’Alene Police identified and interviewed a man who is a person of interest in a possible sexual assault incident on Tuesday.

On Sunday, CdA Police responded to a parking lot near North 5th Street and East Poplar Avenue to check on an unconscious woman. In addition to being unconscious, the woman showed signs of possible sexual assault. The woman was later taken to Kootenai Health.

Police said prior to being found in the parking lot, the victim was at the Corner Bar. Surveillance footage from the bar showed an older white male was talking with the victim and left the bar at about the same time the victim did.

