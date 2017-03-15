N. Idaho murder suspect had domestic violence history with multiple wives

Mug shot of Steven Denson. (Photo: CDAPD)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The domestic violence history of the man accused of killing a woman at Kootenai Health stems back to multiple wives as far back as the 1980’s.

Steven Denson is accused of killing Kelly Pease. She was found shot in the head in the Kootenai Health parking lot. He was later found dead in his SUV. Denson violated a no-contact order in February and was accused of domestic violence back in January. Court documents show Pease was not the first woman to seek protection from Denson.

According to Idaho court records, two of Denson's ex-wives filed protection orders. One filed in 2009, before his next wife filed in 2015. But the list of ex-wives don't end there.



According to Washington State court records, three other women filed for divorce in 1982, 1989, and 1990. In 1989, Denson was convicted of a felony in Kittitas County where he was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

Due to his time behind bars, Denson was not allowed to have firearms. But in 2014 he was charged with an unlawful possession of a firearm. The charges were later dismissed.

It wasn't long before Denson found more trouble, KREM 2 found he had an ongoing court case stemming from last January. Court documents say he got into an argument with Kelly Pease before attempting to strangle and stab her. Denson was arrested, but posted bond.

Although he was ordered not to have any contact with Pease for a year. Court documents said nearly a week after, Denson used a friend's cell phone to text Pease. That prompted another trip to jail and again Denson wound post bail.

