N. Idaho murder suspect gets three life sentences without parole

David Hutto court appearance

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho – North Idaho Murder suspect David Hutto was given three life sentences without the possibility of parole Monday.

Hutto was charged with first-degree murder in the death of Bo Kirk. Kirk was killed in October and his body was found October 25 in the Hayden Creek area of the Coeur d'Alene National Forest.

BREAKING: Hutto given three life sentences without the possibility of parole. — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 10, 2017

Prosecutors argued that Hutto, 44, followed Kirk after a road rage incident and kidnapped him, before shooting and killing him.

Hutto also faced charges of kidnapping, robbery, and arson. He initially did not speak when at arraignment so pleas of "Not Guilty" was entered on his behalf by law. In February, Hutto took a plea deal and changed his pleas to guilty in exchange for no death penalty.

The circumstances surrounding Kirk's death were gruesome in detail. Kirk did not return home following a shift at work on October 22. Court documents said Kirk's pickup truck was later found torched and there was security footage from an ATM of someone using his debit cards. Finally, Kirk's body was found near the Hayden Creek shooting pit three days later.

Slides indicated that Hutto & accomplice Justin Booth intended to rob a home, but instead intercepted Kirk while driving. — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) April 10, 2017

In accepting the plea deal from the Kootenai County Prosecutors Office, Hutto entered what is called an Alford plea to the first-degree murder charge. That means he technically did not admit to killing Kirk, but acknowledged that prosecutors had enough evidence to convict him at trial.

In exchange for the pleas, along with the kidnapping and robbery charges, a charge of first degree arson was dropped. As part of the deal, Hutto faces up the life in prison on the murder and kidnapping charges. He also waived the right to appeal and must pay restitution.

Kirk's family did not immediately have a comment or statement following the sentencing. However, KREM 2 was told they are relieved by the sentence.

