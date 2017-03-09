N. Idaho murder suspect found dead

Mug shot of Steven Denson. (Photo: CDAPD)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho -- The suspect in the murder of a woman at Kootenai Health was found dead Thursday evening.

Steven Denson, 61, was wanted in connection to the death of Kelly Pease, 37. Coeur d’Alene Police confirmed that he had been found dead around 5:45 p.m. According to court documents, Denson and Pease use to be engaged.

Pease was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday afternoon. She was found in her car at Kootenai Health by a hospital employee.

According to court documents, Denson violated a no-contact order in February and attacked Pease in January. He was also accused of strangulation and domestic violence in January.

