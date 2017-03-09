N. Idaho murder suspect also accused of domestic violence

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – The suspect in the death of a 37-year-old Kootenai County woman has had confrontations with the law before, according to court documents.

Steven Denson, 61, is wanted in connection to the death of Kelly Pease. Pease was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head on Wednesday afternoon. She was found in her car at Kootenai Health by a hospital employee.

North Idaho College confirmed that Pease was a nursing student there.

According to court documents, Denson violated a no-contact order in February. He was also accused of strangulation and domestic violence in January.

Police said Denson was recently involved in a relationship with Pease.

Denson is considered armed and dangerous. He is six feet tall and weighs 225 pounds with grey hair and hazel eyes. Denson was last seen driving a 2000 white Nissan Pathfinder with Washington State license plate AVA9015.

Anyone with information on Denson’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Coeur d’Alene Police Department immediately at (208) 292-5784.

(Photo courtesy family of Kelly Pease)

