N. Idaho man sentenced to life in prison for death of 17-month-old stepson

Joseph Davis (Photo: KREM)

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho – A North Idaho man who killed his stepson was sentenced to life in prison on Thursday.

Joseph Davis was found guilty of first degree murder in the death of 17-month-old Maliki Willburn back in May.

Kootenai County prosecutors said Davis will serve 15 years fixed and will then be eligible for parole.

Willburn died in August 2016 after suffering severe head trauma. Maliki’s mother said she left the toddler with Davis for about 15 minutes. When the mother returned home, she said Davis told her Maliki threw a fit, slipped, and hit his head. Prosecutors said the child’s injuries were not accidental.

